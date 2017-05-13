Global cyber attack slows but experts see risk of fresh strikes

A global cyber attack described as unprecedented in scale forced a major European automaker to halt some production lines while hitting schools in China and hospitals in Indonesia on Saturday, though it appeared to die down a day after its launch.



Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, the cyber assault has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, with Britain's health system suffering the worst disruptions.



This, security experts said, marked an unprecedented escalation in the risk of fresh attacks spreading in the coming days and weeks.



Europol's European Cybercrime Center said it was working closely with country investigators and private security firms to combat the threat and help victims.



Researchers said the worm deployed in the latest attack, or similar tools released by Shadow Brokers, are likely to be used for fresh assaults not just with ransomware but other malware to break into firms, seize control of networks and steal data.



The attack targeted Windows computers that had not installed patches released by Microsoft in March, or older machines running software that Microsoft no longer supports and for which patches did not exist, including the 16-year-old Windows XP system, researchers said.



Late on Friday, Microsoft also released patches for a range of long discontinued software, including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 .

