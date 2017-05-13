France's Macron meets supporters ahead of inauguration

Macron has promised to refresh France's parliament and his party -- La Republique En Marche (REM, Republic on the Move) -- unveiled 428 out of its 577 candidates this week.



A former economy minister to outgoing President Francois Hollande, Macron is due to take oath on Sunday morning in a ceremony that starts at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).



Unpopular Hollande was the first to bow to the rebellious mood in December as he became the first sitting president not to seek re-election in the French fifth republic, founded in 1958 .

...