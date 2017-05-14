N.Korea fires missile days after new S.Korea leader pledges dialogue

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday in defiance of calls to rein in its weapons program, days after a new leader in its old rival South Korea came to power pledging to engage it in dialogue.



The missile flew 700 km (430 miles) and reached an altitude of more than 2,000 km (1,245 miles), according to officials in South Korea and Japan, further and higher than an intermediate-range missile North Korea successfully tested in February from the same region of Kusong, northwest of its capital, Pyongyang.



North Korea is widely believed to be developing an intercontinental missile tipped with a nuclear weapon that is capable of reaching the United States.



An intercontinental ballistic missile is considered to have a range of more than 6,000 km (3,700 miles).



The North has consistently test-fired missiles in that direction.



Delegations from the United States, South Korea and North Korea are also there.



Moon told Chinese President Xi last week that it would be difficult to resolve the issue unless North Korea stopped being provocative.



North Korea on Feb. 12, launched the Pukguksong-2 missile, an upgraded, extended-range version of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, from the same site.

