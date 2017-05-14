France's unpopular Hollande leaves power after 5 hard years

As president, Francois Hollande steered France through deadly extremist attacks, poured troops into battle abroad and anchored the boldest-ever world agreement to fight global warming.



During Hollande's term, France achieved a seemingly unachievable triumph: uniting the world to seal a global climate pact.



A pro-business turn in 2014, including policies to encourage job hiring, didn't produce the expected results for France's economy. Some on the French left, including ones within his Socialist party, accused Hollande of helping international businesses instead of French workers.



One year after his election, Hollande was able to legalize gay marriage and allow same-sex couples to adopt children.



There's no doubt Hollande will remain associated in French minds with one image -- that of a man in a motorcycle helmet, reportedly going to a secret rendezvous with his lover, French actress Julie Gayet.



Gayet and Hollande have never appeared together in public.

