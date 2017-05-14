Macron takes power as French president

Emmanuel Macron becomes France's youngest ever president on Sunday, taking over from Socialist Francois Hollande in a solemn ceremony.



The new president's wife Brigitte, a 64-year-old who was his high school drama teacher, arrived separately for the ceremony wearing a light blue Louis Vuitton outfit.



A week after his victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a tumultuous election, Macron will have a private meeting with Hollande at which he will be given the codes to launch France's nuclear weapons.



After a formal lunch, Macron will visit Paris's town hall, a traditional stop for any new French president in his "host" city.



In June, Macron faces what the French media are calling a "third round of the presidential election" when the country elects a new parliament in a two-round vote.



Macron met many of the candidates gathered at a Paris museum on Saturday and told them they had an "immense responsibility".

...