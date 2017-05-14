Trump calls for tougher sanctions after N. Korea missile

President Donald Trump called for tougher sanctions against North Korea after it test-fired a ballistic missile Sunday in an apparent attempt to test the South's new liberal president and the US.



Before the missile test, the US Treasury said it was considering "every tool in our arsenal" to cut off sources of international financing for illegal activities in the North.



The latest test was the North's first launch since a controversial US missile defense system deployed in the South became operational on May 2 . It follows a failed April 29 ballistic missile test by Pyongyang.



The North has staged two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the start of last year in its quest to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.



A previous test at the same site in February sent a missile 500 kilometers, far less than Sunday's launch.

...