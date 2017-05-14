Austria will hold snap election this year, chancellor says

"There will definitely ... be an election, I assume in the coming autumn," Kern said in an interview with ORF TV. He had resisted the idea of a snap election, calling for the coalition to keep working until its term ends in more than a year's time.



Kurz said on Friday he wanted a snap election but that he would only accept the OVP's top job if it came with sweeping powers on issues including staffing.



Snap elections require a majority in parliament and Kern said he did not believe carrying on with a minority government was viable.

