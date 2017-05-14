Thousands rally in Moscow against plan to raze Soviet-era flats

Thousands of people protested in central Moscow on Sunday against the city's plan to tear down Soviet-era apartment blocks as part of a controversial urban redevelopment program.



Moscow police said five thousand people attended the protest, while organizers said thirty thousand had gathered.



The city's previous administration had overseen a program to move people from the most worn-out "khrushchevkas", as the buildings are known, to more modern housing.



Supporters say the extensive project, initially valued at some 3.5 trillion rubles ($61 billion, 56 billion euros), would allow the city to replace the small, worn-out buildings with high-rise housing in the fast-developing capital of 12 million, which faces a housing crunch and rising rents.



Rossiya 24 state TV meanwhile aired a program touting the mayor's plans, while making no mention of the protest.

...