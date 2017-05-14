Christian militias renew attack on UN base in Central African Republic

Militia fighters from Central African Republic's (CAR) Christian minority attacked a U.N. base for the second consecutive night, a U.N. official said on Sunday, after a week of violence that has killed six peacekeepers at the southeastern border.



An attack on Monday on a U.N. convoy killed five peacekeepers.



Radio France International, citing a local source, said hundreds of fighters had taken part in the attacks this weekend and had killed at least 30 people.



Central African Republic has been plagued by inter-religious violence since 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka fighters seized power and ousted then-President Francois Bozize, prompting reprisal killings from anti-balaka militias drawn from the Christian minority.

