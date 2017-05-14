Six wounded as mutinous I.Coast soldiers cut off key city

Mutinous soldiers wounded six people in Ivory Coast's second city Bouake on Sunday as fresh tensions gripped the world's top cocoa grower.



The soldiers took to the streets Friday in a revolt over bonus payments and blocked access to Bouake, which served as the rebel headquarters after a failed 2002 coup which split Ivory Coast in half and led to years of unrest.



The soldiers had already shot and seriously wounded one person Saturday in Bouake, while another person was injured by soldiers rebelling in Korhogo, the main city in the north.



Korhogo residents had also gathered to protest against the mutiny but were dispersed by the rebellious soldiers.



Bouake was the epicenter of a mutiny in January by former rebel soldiers who had been integrated into the army.

...