NKorea fires missile that lands near Russia

North Korea, defying calls to rein in its weapons program, fired a ballistic missile that landed in the sea near Russia Sunday.



The U.S. military's Pacific Command said it was assessing the type of missile that was fired but it was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile".



North Korea has consistently test-fired missiles in that direction.



The missile flew 700 kilometers and reached an altitude of more than 2,000 kilometers, according to officials in South Korea and Japan, further and higher than an intermediate-range missile North Korea successfully tested in February from the same region of Kusong, northwest of its capital, Pyongyang.

...