Cyber experts: What’s coming could be worse

As terrifying as the unprecedented global "ransomware" attack was, cybersecurity experts say it's nothing compared to what might be coming – especially if companies, organizations and governments don't make major fixes. Had it not been for a young cybersecurity researcher's accidental discovery of a so-called kill switch, the malicious software likely would have spread much farther and faster. Security experts say this attack should wake up every corporate boardroom and legislative chamber around the globe.



Security experts tempered the alarm bells by saying that widespread attacks are tough to pull off. This one worked because of a "perfect storm" of conditions, including a known and highly dangerous security hole in Microsoft Windows, tardy users who didn't apply Microsoft's March software fix and malware designed to spread quickly once inside university, business and government networks.



Security officials in Britain urged organizations to protect themselves by installing the security fixes, running antivirus software and backing up data elsewhere. Experts say this vulnerability has been understood among experts for months, yet too many organizations either failed to take it seriously or chose not to share what they'd found.



British cybersecurity expert Graham Cluley doesn't want to blame the NSA for the attack.

...