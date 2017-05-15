Europol warns global cyberattack could escalate

The unprecedented global cyberattack has hit more than 200,000 victims in scores of countries, Europol said Sunday, warning that the situation could escalate when people return to work.



The indiscriminate attack, which began Friday, struck banks, hospitals and state agencies in more than 150 countries, exploiting known vulnerabilities in old Microsoft computer operating systems.



Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said the situation could worsen Monday when workers return to their offices after the weekend and log on.



Payment is demanded within three days or the price is doubled, and if none is received within seven days the locked files will be deleted, the screen message says.



Experts and governments alike warn against ceding to the demands and Wainwright said few victims so far had been paying up.



The companies and government agencies targeted were diverse.

...