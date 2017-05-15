Macron formally assumes French helm

Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated Sunday as France's new president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, and immediately launched into his mission to shake up French politics, world economics and the European Union.



The 39-year-old Macron is the youngest president in the country's history and the eighth president of France's Fifth Republic, which was created in 1958 .



Macron was Hollande's former adviser, then his economy minister from 2014 to 2016, when Macron quit the Socialist government to launch his own independent presidential bid.In



Macron announced his determination to push ahead with reforms to free up France's economy and pledged to press for a "more efficient, more democratic" EU.



The new president arrived on the Champs-Elysees Avenue under a heavy rain – recalling Hollande's inauguration five years ago – but unlike his predecessor, Macron managed to avoid getting wet.

