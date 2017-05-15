France's Macron to name PM on first full day in office

New French President Emmanuel Macron is set to name a prime minister and visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his first full day in office Monday.



Macron, who was economy minister under outgoing Socialist president Francois Hollande, has already attracted dozens of center-left MPs to his movement as he reshapes French political life.



Later Monday afternoon, Macron will travel to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel, maintaining a French presidential tradition of making the first European trip to the other half of the EU's power couple.



Macron, France's youngest ever president, took the reins of power from Hollande at the Elysee Palace a week after his resounding victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in an election that was watched worldwide.



After a private meeting with Hollande and his first speech as president, Macron headed up the rainy Champs Elysees Sunday in an army vehicle, waving to small crowds of well-wishers who gathered along the famed avenue.

