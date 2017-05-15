N. Korea's 'new missile' has unprecedented range: experts

North Korea said Monday it had successfully tested a new type of rocket in its latest missile launch, as analysts said it showed an unprecedented range that brought U.S. bases in the Pacific within reach.



The isolated North is under multiple sets of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs, which have triggered global alarm.



The missile was launched on an unusually high trajectory, with KCNA saying it flew to an altitude of 2,111.5 kilometers and traveled 787 kilometers before coming down in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).



The North says it needs atomic weapons to defend itself against the threat of invasion and has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year.



In April the North put dozens of missiles on show at a giant military parade through the streets of Pyongyang, including one that appeared to be the type of device launched Sunday.



Russia's defense ministry later said the missile landed about 500 kilometers from its territory and posed no threat.

