Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

A group of refugees who sheltered fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are facing deportation after the city's authorities rejected their bid for protection, their lawyer said Monday.



Tibbo said their cases had been rejected because their home countries were deemed safe.



Hong Kong is not a signatory to the U.N.'s refugee convention and does not grant asylum.



With fewer than one percent of cases successfully substantiated by city authorities, most refugees live in fear of deportation.



Hong Kong's 11,000 marginalized refugees spend years in limbo, hoping the government will eventually support their claims.

