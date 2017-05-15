Philippine panel throws out impeachment complaint vs Duterte

A Congressional panel of Philippine lawmakers Monday found an impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte lacked substance and should go no further, a widely expected outcome underlining the maverick leader's steadfast legislative support.



Committee members unanimously voted to shoot down the complaint by Gary Alejano, a member of a minority block, and will recommend its dismissal by the 292-seat Congress, where Duterte enjoys a super-majority.



The panel's decision to declare the complaint insufficient in substance came a few hours into proceedings that focused heavily on Alejano's admission that he had not personally witnessed the drugs-related killings that he was accusing Duterte of sponsoring.

...