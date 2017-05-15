UK's Johnson plays down EU spat over military HQ

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Monday downplayed differences with EU partners over the bloc's military ambitions, saying London supported their efforts to bolster defense cooperation.



Reports Friday put Brexit-bound Britain in the dock for blocking the launch of an EU military headquarters because it opposed any suggestion the unit should have an active operational role.



EU diplomatic sources were quoted as saying the British government was anxious not be wrong-footed on the issue ahead of a June 8 general election dominated by Brexit.



In March, all 28 EU member states approved plans for what is known as a Military Planning Conduct and Capability (MPCC) facility in Brussels which would initially coordinate three of the bloc's overseas training operations.

