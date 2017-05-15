Bangladesh upholds life sentence for firebrand preacher

Bangladesh's top court Monday upheld a life sentence for a firebrand Islamist preacher convicted of war crimes, rejecting calls for him to be hanged.



Sayeedi's lawyers wanted the prominent member of Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh's largest Islamist party, acquitted while government attorneys sought capital punishment for the 77-year-old cleric.



The verdict triggered some of the worst political violence in years in the Muslim-majority nation, with scores left dead as tens of thousands of Islamists clashed with police.

