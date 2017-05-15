India appeals to UN court to halt execution of 'spy'

India Monday appealed to the U.N.'s top court to order Pakistan to suspend its planned execution of an Indian national convicted of spying.



India has denied he was a spy, and last week lodged a protest at the ICJ in The Hague accusing Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna convention".



India is seeking the immediate suspension of the death sentence against Jadhav who it claims was 'kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy'," according to court documents.



It also wants the ICJ, set up in 1945 to rule on disputes between nations in accordance with international law, to declare that the Pakistani military court violated the Vienna Convention by imposing a death sentence on Jadhav and broke human rights laws.

...