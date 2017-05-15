Germany's Schulz sees 'rocky road' to election after key state defeat

Germany's Social Democrat chief Martin Schulz admitted Monday that his party faces a "rocky road" to September national elections, after it was soundly beaten in a key state by Chancellor Angela Merkel's party.



Voters in North Rhine-Westphalia Sunday handed Schulz's SPD just 31.2 percent, sharply less than the 39.1 percent it garnered five years ago, final results showed.



Merkel's Christian Democratic Union gained significant ground in the state, for decades an SPD stronghold, coming in as the top party with 33 percent.

...