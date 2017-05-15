S.Africa court to rule on Zuma confidence vote

South Africa's highest court was to decide Monday whether lawmakers can cast secret ballots in a no-confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma who is facing growing criticism within the ruling ANC.



The ANC holds a large majority in parliament and Zuma has survived similar votes in the past, which have not been secret.



The president has recently faced unprecedented criticism from senior ANC figures, including from Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Zuma, who came to office in 2009, is due to step down as head of the ANC in December, and as national president ahead of the 2019 general election.

...