Italy busts mafia clan, Catholic group in migrant scandal

Italy has broken up a mafia ring accused of infiltrating one of the country's largest migrant reception centers and capitalizing on asylum seekers with the help of a Catholic association, police said Monday.



The Arena clan, a family belonging to the powerful 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, allegedly made a fortune by supplying services for the center at Isola di Capo Rizzuto and siphoning off money from the state destined for the migrants.



Italy's finance ministry has estimated the 2017 budget for migrant reception at three billion euros, depending on how many people are rescued in the Mediterranean and brought to the country.



The Calabrian center had long been on the authorities' radar: In 2015 Italy's L'Espresso magazine published an investigative report alleging that managers at the camp were stealing funds earmarked for migrants and making money by starving them.

