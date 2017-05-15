Targeting core Labour voters, UK's May promises more workers' rights

Prime Minister Theresa May will promise Monday to extend British workers' rights in the workplace and the boardroom, part of a push to win over traditional working class supporters of the opposition Labour Party in next month's election.



Labour accused May of making "ridiculous claims".



Listing 11 commitments, May said she would increase the "national living wage" in line with median earnings, give new protections to "gig" economy workers and offer a new statutory right for workers to receive information about major decisions in companies, in keeping with the rights of shareholders.

