Greek lawmakers debate extending austerity to decade mark

Lawmakers in Greece started a four-day debate Monday on whether to approve a new package of spending cuts that will extend the number of years Greeks have lived under austerity to more than a decade.



Greece is currently in the midst of its third bailout program -- the current three-year program expires in the summer of 2018 and could be worth up to 86 billion euros ($95 billion) in total.



Official figures Monday from the National Statistical Authority showed the Greek economy shrinking for the second straight quarter during the first three months of the year -- two consecutive quarterly declines is the traditional measure of recession. Greece's GDP shrank by 0.1 percent on a quarterly basis in the first quarter, taking the annual rate of decline to 0.5 percent.

...