Merkel wants to rekindle EU spark in first date with Macron

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would welcome new French President Emmanuel Macron with an open mind at a meeting on Monday, aiming to reinvigorate the Franco-German relationship and the troubled European project that it underpins.



Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, pushed back against German politicians who have picked holes in Macron's ideas for Europe.



Merkel and Macron want to kick-start ties with an alliance some German media have dubbed "Merkron", stressing that the EU is resilient despite Britain's vote to leave and a spate of financial and migration crises that have boosted the far-right across the bloc.



A former economy minister under France's previous president, Socialist Francois Hollande, Macron is the youngest post-war French leader and the first to be born after 1958, when President Charles de Gaulle set up the Fifth Republic.

...