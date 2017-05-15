India asks World Court to bar Pakistan from executing alleged spy

India asked World Court judges on Monday to order Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian citizen who Islamabad says is a captured spy, a case that has escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.



India argued in a preliminary hearing at the U.N. court, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by denying the condemned man access to legal and other assistance from India.



Pakistan responded that the court should decline jurisdiction in the case.



Monday's hearings focused on India's request for so-called "provisional measures" that can be granted at short notice to ensure a dispute between states does not deteriorate during full ICJ proceedings, which typically take several years.



Pakistan argued that counsular access is not an absolute right under the Vienna treaty, and that a 2008 bilateral treaty between India and Pakistan supersedes it anyway.

...