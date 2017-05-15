Germany charges Syrian man with planning attack in Copenhagen

German authorities charged a Syrian man who was arrested last November as he tried to travel to Denmark with planning to build a bomb and detonate it in a crowd in the capital of Copenhagen, public prosecutors said on Monday.



The Syrian man came to Germany in 2015 and lived in a refugee shelter in the Biberach area in the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg before his detention on Nov. 19, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said in a statement.



Authorities found more than 17,000 matches, a pack of fireworks, 17 batteries, six walkie talkies and two kitchen knives in the man's luggage when he tried to leave Germany for Denmark, it said.

