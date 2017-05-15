Germany and France agree to draw up roadmap on developing EU

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, delivers remarks as he attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following talks in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 15, 2017. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
Merkel wants to rekindle EU spark in first date with Macron
France's Macron to name PM on first full day in office
Merkel says wants close cooperation with France's Macron
