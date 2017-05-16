Europe warns of more attacks, WannaCry spreads to Asia

The worldwide "ransomware" cyberattack spread to thousands more computers Monday as people across Asia logged in at work, disrupting businesses, schools, hospitals and daily life.



Although the virus' spread was curbed over the weekend in most of the world, France, where carmaker Renault was among the world's highest profile victims, said more attacks were likely.



Companies and governments spent the weekend upgrading software to limit the spread of the virus. Monday was the first big test for Asia, where offices had already mostly been closed for the weekend before the attack first arrived.



Qihoo had previously said the attack had infected close to 30,000 organizations by Saturday evening, more than 4,000 of which were educational institutions.



Industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. said the attack had affected its systems at some point over the weekend, leaving them unable to receive and send emails or open attachments in some cases.



South Korea's presidential Blue House office said nine cases of ransomware were found in the country, but did not provide details on where the cyberattacks were discovered.

...