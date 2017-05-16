Cyberattack: The technical jargon explained

From ransomware to kill switch, here are explanations of some of the terms used in stories on the cyberattack by the WannaCry worm:



Malware: Malware is short for malicious software, or a program written to disrupt or disable computers or networks. It can take the form of a virus or a worm.



Viruses and worms: A virus is a piece of malware that needs the action of users to spread to other computers, such as sending emails, sharing files, downloading an infected file or inserting a USB stick.



Ransomware: Ransomware is the term used for a piece of malware that encrypts the data on a computer, rendering it inaccessible to the user.



Some botnets can number into the thousands of infected computers, and may be sold to carry out attacks.

...