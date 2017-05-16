Macron shakes up French politics, renews EU ties

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged Monday to work closely together to draw up a "road map" of reforms for the European Union, saying that they're both prepared even to implement treaty changes if needed.



Earlier, the appointment of Philippe to the top job in his government ticked several boxes for Macron, at 39 France's youngest president, who took power Sunday.



Philippe is the mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre, a trained lawyer and an author of political thrillers. His appointment marks a milestone in the rebuilding of France's political landscape, which has been dynamited by the election of Macron – the first president of modern France not from the country's mainstream left or right parties.

...