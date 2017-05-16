Seoul cyber experts warn of more attacks as North blamed

More cyber attacks could be in the pipeline after the global havoc caused by the Wannacry ransom-ware, a South Korean cyber-security expert warned Tuesday as fingers pointed at the North.



The code used in the latest attack shared many similarities with past hacks blamed on the North, including the targeting of Sony Pictures and the central bank of Bangladesh, said Simon Choi, director of Seoul internet security firm Hauri.



Choi, known to have vast troves of data on Pyongyang's hacking activities, has publicly warned against potential ransom-ware attacks by the North since last year.



Seoul police blamed the North's main intelligence agency for the attack.

