Anti-Maduro protests persist in Venezuela, teenager dies in unrest

Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro staged sit-ins and roadblocks across Venezuela Monday to press for elections, sparking new unrest and a death in the border state of Tachira.



That brought the death toll in six weeks of protest to at least 39 .



Maduro accuses them of seeking a violent coup.



The deaths have included protesters, government sympathizers, bystanders and security forces, during six weeks of protests.



The current wave of protests, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators on some days, has drawn greater support from the poor, who backed late leader Hugo Chavez massively but have soured on Maduro, his successor, and suffered the most from four years of recession.



Maduro, 54, who narrowly won election in 2013 after Chavez's death, says he is the victim of an international right-wing conspiracy that has already brought down leftist governments in Brazil, Argentina and Peru in recent years.



International pressure on Maduro has been growing.

