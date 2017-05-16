U.S. navy chief says fleet needs to expand as maritime competition rises

The U.S. navy needs to expand its fleet and maritime capability to remain competitive as other nations such as China and Russia seek to strengthen their naval power, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said Tuesday.



Richardson's comments come ahead of the release of the Future Navy White Paper Wednesday at 1200 GMT.



Richardson told Reuters in December that the U.S. arms industry was ready and capable of boosting production of new ships if Trump, then President-elect, made good his campaign vow to expand the navy to 350 ships from about 290 .



Earlier in May, it was reported the U.S. Navy had decided to delay by a year until fiscal 2020 the awarding of a design and construction contract for a planned new frigate.

