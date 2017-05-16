Olynyk shines as Celtics down Wizards to set up Cavs showdown

Kelly Olynyk scored 26 points from the bench as the Boston Celtics out-muscled the Washington Wizards 115-105 to clinch their Eastern Conference semi-final series Monday.



It was Olynyk's remarkable display off the bench that proved decisive as the Celtics clinched their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 2012 .



Olynyk had entered the game averaging only 8.3 points per game in the playoffs but delivered a career-high playoff performance when it mattered.



Olynyk described the series win as a "a team effort".



Olynyk believes Boston will have more than a fighting chance of being competitive against the Cavaliers.



The decisive passage of play came in the third quarter when the Celtics trailed by five points with 5:39 left in the period.

...