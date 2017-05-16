Award-winning reporter shot dead in Mexico

An award-winning local journalist and Agence France-Presse contributor who reported on violent drug gangs in Mexico was shot dead in the street Monday, a court source told AFP.



Valdez was the fifth journalist killed this year in a country plagued by drug violence and corruption, according to officials and media rights groups.



Valdez's brother Rafael said the reporter had been "very happy" in recent days and had not indicated that he had received threats.



Violence -- including killings of journalists -- surged in Mexico after the government launched a military campaign against drug gangs a decade ago.



In response to that, Valdez founded Riodoce with two colleagues.



Over a nearly 30-year career, Valdez became one of the most renowned journalists in Sinaloa.



Mexico has seen 102 journalists murdered since 2000, according to RSF.

