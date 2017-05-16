Britain's Labour to launch "radical, responsible" election manifesto

Britain's opposition Labour Party will launch what it calls a "radical and responsible" manifesto Tuesday, signalling a shift to the left to try to capitalize on voters' concerns over education and health before next month's election.



After a draft manifesto was leaked last week, Labour is expected to promise to renationalise rail and mail services, take some of the energy sector into public hands and hike taxes on Britain's highest earners and introduce a levy on financial transactions to fund spending if the party wins the June 8 poll.



Labour officials hope that by targeting measures to boost spending on Britain's much-loved National Health Service -- the issue voters care most about according to a recent poll -- and in schools it can revive its fortunes.

...