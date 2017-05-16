School district pulls suicide book 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

As a Colorado community mourns the loss of seven students who recently killed themselves, a school district official ordered librarians to temporarily stop circulating a book that's the basis for Netflix's popular new series "13 Reasons Why," which some critics say romanticizes suicide.



Grasso, who has not read the book or watched the series, appears to be one of only a few school leaders in the country who has taken the book out of circulation.



Grasso cited media attention and recent events in an April 28 email to district librarians letting them know about her decision.



Grasso said the book was made available again after librarians and school counselors determined it did not include scenes as graphic as those depicted in the Netflix series.



Grasso said her decision did not amount to censorship because the book was not permanently banned -- an argument that drew some pushback in the school district.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel cited one librarian saying there is a formal, board-approved process to challenge books in the district.

...