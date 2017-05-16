Sri Lanka drags feet on reconciliation, risks peace: ICG

Sri Lanka's failure to address its wartime past nearly a decade after its bloody conflict jeopardizes any hope of a lasting peace in the ethnically-divided island, a global rights group warned Tuesday.



Sirisena came to power in January 2015 with strong backing from Tamils, the largest ethnic minority in Sri Lanka, who bore the brunt of the 37-year separatist war that ended in May 2009 .



He had promised to investigate atrocities under his predecessor Mahinda Rajapakse, especially in the final months of the war, when Sri Lanka's security forces were accused of massacring up to 40,000 Tamil civilians.

...