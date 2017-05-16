Afghan forces recapture key northern district

Afghan forces Tuesday regained control of a strategic district close to the restive northern city of Kunduz that fell to the Taliban earlier this month, official said.



The Taliban seized Qala-e-Zal in an assault that triggered fierce fighting with government forces, prompting hundreds of civilians to flee their homes and reigniting fears the insurgents could overrun Kunduz city for a third time.



The offensive normally marks the start of the fighting season, though this winter the Taliban continued to battle government forces.

