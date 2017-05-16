US allies seen cooperating despite alleged Trump secrets leak

Embattled U.S. President Donald Trump faced explosive allegations Tuesday that he divulged top secret intelligence to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office, a charge the White House scrambled to rebut.



The Washington Post reported late Monday that Trump revealed highly classified information on ISIS during a meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow's man in Washington Sergey Kislyak.



The Post, citing unnamed officials, said that Trump went off script during the meeting, describing details about an ISIS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on airplanes, revealing the city where the information was gathered.



Since coming to office in January, Trump has lurched from crisis to crisis, lampooning the intelligence services, law enforcement and the media along the way.



Last week, Trump threw his administration into turmoil by taking the almost unprecedented step of firing his FBI director James Comey.



Trump's administration was left red-faced after Moscow surprised them by releasing pictures of what was meant to be a closed-door meeting.



Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer accused Trump of potentially putting American lives at risk.

