Would-be ISIS girl recruit planned school bombings, Danish court finds

A 17-year-old Danish girl who offered to fight for ISIS was found guilty Tuesday of planning bomb attacks at two schools, one of them Jewish, court documents showed.



The girl was arrested at her home in January last year, when she was aged 15, and charged with planning the attacks after acquiring chemicals for making bombs, police said.



A jury in the Holbaek district court found the girl -- who is white European and was not named -- guilty of attempted terrorism, the court said in a statement.

...