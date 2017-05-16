N.Korea missile detected by THAAD, program progressing faster than expected: South

North Korea's missile program is progressing faster than expected, South Korea's defense minister said on Tuesday, after the UN Security Council demanded the North halt all nuclear and ballistic missile tests and condemned Sunday's test-launch.



The North has been working on a missile, mounted with a nuclear warhead, capable of striking the U.S. mainland.



Asked if North Korea's missile program was developing faster than the South had expected, he said: "Yes".



DPRK are the initials of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



The Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006 and has stiffened them in response to its five nuclear tests and two long-range rocket launches.



Admiral Harry Harris, the top U.S. commander in the Asia-Pacific, said continued missile launches by North Korea showed the importance of the alliance between Japan and the United States and called the North's actions unacceptable.



Besides worries about North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs, cyber security researchers have found technical evidence they said could link the North with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries since Friday.

