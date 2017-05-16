Cosby says he will not testify at his sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby does not plan to testify in his defense at his sexual assault trial in June, he said on Tuesday in his first extended public comments in two years.



Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in a Pennsylvania courtroom ahead of Cosby's June 5 trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former basketball coach at his alma mater Temple University, in 2004 .



The case is the only criminal prosecution to result from accusations by approximately 60 women that Cosby sexually assaulted them.



Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.

...