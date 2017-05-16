Venezuela death toll hits 42: prosecutors

A 17-year-old boy and two men died in Venezuela after being shot during anti-government protests, prosecutors said Tuesday, bringing to 42 the number of people killed in six weeks of unrest.



The government and the opposition have accused each other of sending armed groups to sow violence in the protests.



The boy was hospitalized after being shot in the head Monday during a demonstration in the western town of Pedraza and died early Tuesday, the public prosecution service said in a statement.



Monday saw the latest in weeks of violence as opponents mounted fresh demonstrations against Maduro.

