Experts see possible NKorea cyberattack links

SEOUL: Cybersecurity experts are pointing to circumstantial evidence that North Korea may be behind the global "ransomware" attack: The way the hackers took hostage computers and servers across the world was similar to previous cyberattacks attributed to North Korea.



In the attack, hackers demand payment from victims in bitcoins to regain access to their encrypted computers.



Choi is one of a number of researchers around the world who have suggested a possible link between the "ransomware" known as WannaCry and hackers linked to North Korea. Researchers at Symantec and Kaspersky Lab have found similarities between WannaCry and previous attacks blamed on North Korea.



The Russian security firm Kaspersky Lab has said portions of the WannaCry program use the same code as malware previously distributed by the Lazarus Group, a hacker collective behind the 2014 Sony hack.



James Lewis, a cybersecurity expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said U.S. investigators are collecting forensic information – such as internet addresses, samples of malware or information the culprits might have inadvertently left on computers – that could be matched with the handiwork of known hackers.

