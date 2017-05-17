Alarm on Left, Right as Macron ‘dynamites’ old order

A leading French conservative accused President Emmanuel Macron of "dynamiting" the political landscape Tuesday as he put together a government that is expected to include former rivals on both Left and Right.



Macron wants to break through the left-right divide that has dominated the eurozone's second-largest economy for decades, and so is drawing in figures from outside his year-old centrist La Republique en Marche (REM) party to complete his list of ministers, expected Wednesday.



Macron has said he wants a team of maximum 15 ministers, fewer than in the outgoing Socialist administration.



There are also centrists, including MoDem party leader Francois Bayrou and EU lawmaker Sylvie Goulard, a former adviser to former European Commission President Romano Prodi.



In a sign of how little known France's new prime minister is, 57 percent of those surveyed said they did not know him well enough to say if his appointment was a good or a bad thing, while just under a third said this was a good thing.



Some conservative lawmakers said they doubted Macron could poach any big names.

...