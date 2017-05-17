Lawmakers want Trump to explain giving intelligence to Russia

President Donald Trump came under fire Tuesday from U.S. lawmakers, including his fellow Republicans, to explain why he shared highly sensitive intelligence information with senior Russian officials at a meeting in the Oval Office last week.



U.S. officials said Trump discussed intelligence about Daesh (ISIS) with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at last Wednesday's meeting.



The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked the White House for more information about reports that Trump gave intelligence information to the Russians, a spokeswoman for the panel said.



A U.S. president has the authority to disclose even the most highly classified information at will, but U.S. and allied officials said by giving information to Russia, Trump had endangered cooperation from an ally that has intelligence on Daesh.



Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to defend his actions.



National security adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump did not know the source of the information he disclosed to the Russians.

...